Los Cabos Seeks Direct Air Connection with Cancún

Travelers flying between Los Cabos and Cancún currently must make a stopover, but local aviation and tourism officials say strong demand could support the launch of a nonstop route in the near future.

During the 2026 Advisory Commission meeting of Los Cabos International Airport, officials unveiled a list of potential new routes aimed at strengthening and expanding air connectivity to the destination. Among the most significant proposals is a direct connection to Cancún, a major gateway for European travelers arriving in Mexico’s Caribbean region.

Francisco Villaseñor, director of Los Cabos International Airport for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), said Cancún plays a strategic role in connecting international visitors with Los Cabos.

“The importance of Cancún lies in the interconnection we would have with many airlines that already bring travelers there,” Villaseñor said. “Many visitors stay in Mexico for two or three weeks, giving us an opportunity to encourage them to explore other destinations, including Los Cabos.”

Villaseñor added that a direct air link between the two destinations would strengthen tourism promotion efforts abroad and increase awareness of Los Cabos among international travelers, particularly those arriving from Europe.

Negotiations Continue with Viva Aerobús

According to Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (Fiturca), discussions are continuing with Viva Aerobús about converting the existing route into a nonstop service. “We are still in talks with Viva Aerobús,” Esponda said. “At the tourism fair, this was one of the routes we continued discussing to determine whether it could become a direct flight, at least on certain days, given the importance of Cancún as a point of origin.”

A direct flight between the two destinations was announced in 2023; however, the service includes a stop in Toluca. Although passengers remain on board during the stop, the flight is not considered nonstop.

Esponda said demand for the route continues to grow. According to Fiturca data, Viva Aerobús reports an occupancy rate of more than 80%, with roughly half of the passengers continuing on to Los Cabos.

Los Cabos currently offers air service to 28 destinations in the United States, 13 destinations within Mexico, nine destinations in Canada, one seasonal route to Germany, and one route to Panama.

A nonstop flight from Cancún International Airport (CUN) to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) would take approximately 4.5 to 5 hours, depending on weather conditions and airline schedules. By comparison, flights between Los Cabos and Mexico City average about four hours, underscoring the feasibility of a direct connection between Los Cabos and Cancún. The proposed route is increasingly viewed as a realistic expansion rather than a long-term aspiration.