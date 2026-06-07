La Paz Student Wins First Place at 2026 Infomatrix Competition

A 14-year-old student from La Paz has earned international recognition after winning a gold medal at the 2026 Infomatrix competition, one of Latin America’s leading academic innovation events.

Iker Meza, a student from Baja California Sur (BCS), took first place in the Scientific Dissemination category with his project, PROTE-PET, at the competition organized by the Latin American Society of Science and Technology (SOLACyT) in partnership with the Faculty of Engineering.

This year’s event was held in Ixtlahuaca, Mexico, a city located about 90 minutes north of Mexico City. The competition attracted nearly 1,000 participants and more than 200 teams representing 167 schools from 25 Mexican states.

Sustainable Innovation Through Recycled Materials

Meza impressed judges with PROTE-PET, a project focused on designing and manufacturing functional prosthetics using recycled PET plastic as the primary material. The prosthetic devices are intended to replace missing body parts while providing an affordable and sustainable solution for people in need.

The project seeks to expand access to prosthetic care while promoting environmental responsibility through the reuse of plastic waste. As a result of his victory, Meza received official accreditation to represent Mexico at the international phase of the Infomatrix competition, scheduled for October 2026 in Argentina.

Community Support Powers La Paz Student’s Success

His achievement highlights the growing role of young innovators in Baja California Sur, where students and families often overcome financial challenges through community fundraising efforts to support scientific projects.

“It was a very long but exciting event,” said Meza’s mother, Diana Carolina León. “Iker competed against many teams and was ultimately awarded the gold medal and accreditation to represent Mexico at the Infomatrix International competition in Argentina this October.”

Meza is currently a sophomore at Juan Pablo II High School in La Paz. He previously received the Municipal Youth Prize from the city government and is featured in the book My Beginnings in Science Communication: Children Who Inspire Mexico. He also creates educational content for social media platforms.

“Few young people are interested in these topics, and more support is needed for those who have that motivation and have demonstrated results,” León said.

According to the family, friends and neighbors helped raise funds to cover project materials and travel expenses.

With his victory, Meza is now preparing to compete on the world stage in Argentina later this year. His success demonstrates how technological innovation and environmental awareness can work together to improve lives while showcasing the potential of Baja California Sur’s next generation of leaders.