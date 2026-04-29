BCS Sport Fishing Drives $150 Million Annual Economic Impact

Sport fishing in Baja California Sur generates an estimated $150 million annually and has grown into a stronger economic force than traditional commercial fishing, according to Martín Inzunza, director of FONMAR.

Inzunza made the announcement in mid-April, saying the industry is experiencing a boom and has become one of the state’s leading economic activities. FONMAR is the Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources.

He said Baja California Sur stays a national leader in sport fishing, fueled by the steady growth of tournaments and the increasing number of participating vessels from across the state.

“Sport fishing is doing well, and it always does well in Baja California Sur,” Inzunza said. “We are a powerhouse in the northwest and nationally, consistently setting the standard for sport fishing.” He added that the sector has expanded significantly, from Isla Margarita to Cabo San Lucas.

Inzunza said sport fishing has surpassed the economic output of several traditional commercial fisheries, including abalone, lobster, sea cucumber, squid and sardines. “We must continue our sport-fishing traditions and history,” he said. “Sport fishing has a very large value chain.”

Beyond the catch itself, the industry supports a wide network of businesses, including tackle and equipment sales, tourism services, boat charters, lodging and local commerce.

The impact is especially visible in destinations such as Los Cabos, Loreto, La Paz and San Carlos.

FONMAR officials also said the growth of sport fishing has strengthened a culture of conservation among participants, encouraging responsible practices aimed at protecting marine species and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Shore fishing, while still smaller than offshore sport fishing, is also gaining popularity, aided by larger cash prizes and growing public interest.