Expats Love Living in Cabo

Expats move to Mexico for many reasons, including a lower cost of living, affordable high-quality healthcare, and a warmer, more relaxed lifestyle. Its proximity to the United States and Canada, combined with a rich culture, diverse climate, and welcoming communities, has made Mexico an attractive destination for retirees seeking a higher quality of life at a lower cost.

Many expats significantly reduce expenses on housing, groceries, and dining out while enjoying a comfortable lifestyle for a fraction of what it costs in the rest of North America. In Los Cabos, foreigners are drawn to the region’s warm, sunny climate, dramatic coastal scenery, and laid-back atmosphere that blends modern amenities with Mexican culture. The area is widely regarded as a safe, vibrant, and welcoming community for retirees and families alike.

Los Cabos ranks among the top six Mexican destinations with the largest expat populations. Other popular locations include Mérida, Lake Chapala, Puerto Vallarta, San Miguel de Allende, and Mexico City.

Long a favorite among vacationers and expatriates, Cabo’s popularity grew around its expansive marina, shopping, and nightlife. Its dramatic Land’s End setting eventually helped transform the area into a sought-after place to retire and live in relative peace and tranquility. With decades of history as a major tourism destination in Baja California Sur and relatively low levels of cartel-related violence, Los Cabos has become an appealing landing spot for expats. Many choose to live in gated communities, ocean-view condominiums, or hillside homes overlooking the Sea of Cortez.

Nearby La Paz has begun developing its own version of Cabo’s exclusive Pedregal community, but Cabo remains home to the original hillside enclave known for its multimillion-dollar properties. The region also boasts natural attractions, including spectacular beaches, 22 of which have earned Blue Flag certification for environmental quality and safety. A double-digit number of highly regarded golf courses, world-class sport fishing, and popular sunset cruises add to the area’s appeal for residents and visitors alike.

Baja California Sur is easily accessible from the United States and Canada through short direct flights, making travel back home quick and convenient for many expats.

Elsewhere in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta has served as an expat haven for more than 60 years, transforming a once-small fishing village on Mexico’s Pacific Coast into a major international resort and retirement destination. San Miguel de Allende is also home to thousands of expatriates from around the world. As in Cabo, many foreigners there get by primarily in English. Of the city’s roughly 140,000 residents, an estimated 10,000 are expats.

More recently, Huatulco on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast has emerged as another destination with growing international interest. The resort area was selected more than 40 years ago by FONATUR, the Mexican government’s national tourism development fund, as a site with world-class potential. In many ways, Huatulco today resembles what Cabo was decades ago, a geographically small coastal town with about 56,000 residents, including roughly 1,000 expats and part-time pre-retirement visitors.