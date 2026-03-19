Six Real Estate Projects in Cabo Pulmo Shut Down

Six real estate projects in Cabo Pulmo have been shut down for lacking required environmental permits. Authorities stressed that no construction or development can take place in an area of high ecological value such as Cabo Pulmo without first undergoing an environmental impact assessment.

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), working in conjunction with members of the National Guard, carried out on-site operations that resulted in the total temporary closure of six real estate projects within the Cabo Pulmo Protected Natural Area.

During the inspections, authorities verified citizen complaints regarding the impact of real estate development on coastal areas of Los Cabos. The findings prompted formal inspections within the national park region. Due to the risks and irregularities identified, Profepa is also requesting that the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) reject the proposed Tío Checo Sanctuary project.

Officials opened eight investigations after detecting potential environmental damage. The six projects ordered closed include “The Last Place,” covering 2.9 acres; “La Ribera,” with 2.7 acres; “Costa Coral,” with 61.5 acres; and “Club de Playa Las Barracas,” spanning 35 acres. Two additional projects were also shut down: one covering 138.7 acres and another measuring about half an acre.

According to Profepa, inspectors found that the sites had been delineated with fences or walls surrounding the construction areas with land-use changes in forest areas containing Sarcocaulescent scrub vegetation characteristic of Baja California Sur’s coastal ecosystem. These changes were carried out without the required federal environmental impact authorization.

Profepa head, Mariana Tamborell, said there is no place in Cabo Pulmo for projects operating outside the law and warned that enforcement efforts will continue through interagency coordination and permanent monitoring.

“The conservation of this natural heritage is above any particular interest,” Tamborell said.

Following the inspections, owners of the closed projects were given five business days to appear before authorities and present their legal defense. After reviewing the submitted arguments and documentation, Profepa will issue individual rulings for each case.

Cabo Pulmo was declared a protected natural area in 1995. It contains the only coral reef system in the Gulf of California and has been recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Given the park’s high ecological value, Profepa emphasized that any activity capable of disrupting the ecosystem must first undergo the federal Environmental Impact Assessment process, as required under the General Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection and its regulations.