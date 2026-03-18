Lucky Escape: Deer Rescued After Falling into a Construction Hole

A deer that fell into a 5-meter-deep excavation at a construction site in Los Cabos was safely rescued this week after a coordinated response from several agencies.

Workers in the area discovered the animal trapped at the bottom of a cistern-like hole with completely vertical walls, making it impossible for the deer to escape on its own. Specialists determined the animal would need to be sedated before it could be safely removed. Cabo Adventures reported that the deer had fallen into an excavation. Because of the confined space, wildlife rescue specialists were called to assist.

The rescue operation involved Mexico’s environmental protection agency PROFEPA, the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department, Cabo Dolphins and the Cabo Adventures team. Veterinarians first administered a sedative and assessed the deer’s condition. A firefighter and trained specialists then descended into the pit to check the animal’s vital signs and secure it for extraction using a controlled lifting system.

Once the deer was removed, PROFEPA transported it to an area away from urban development and released it into a suitable natural habitat. Authorities said the rescue was successful and the animal showed no significant injuries.

Cabo Adventures urged the public to report wildlife in distress and reminded residents not to approach or chase wild animals. “Do not chase or stress it. Remain calm and contact the authorities,” the organization said.