Magician Launches $50,000 Fundraising Campaign for Rescued Animals

Romansky Budasoff, an Argentine magician with more than 30 years of experience, has built a career not only on illusion, but on service. The founder of the Argentine Network of Charity Magicians, Budasoff has performed hundreds of free shows to support underserved communities.

Over the years, he has taken his act across Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, Israel, France, Venezuela, Mexico and major U.S. cities including Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Now living in Cabo San Lucas, Román “Romansky” Budasoff is preparing to launch a new initiative: The Frijolito Project, a fundraising campaign inspired by personal loss.

“Frijolito was one of my rescued dogs. When he passed away, I understood that I couldn’t keep looking the other way. I had to transform that pain into action,” Budasoff said.

The project will take him on a 7,000-kilometer road journey from Cabo San Lucas to Costa Rica. Traveling by camper van, Budasoff will perform free magic shows in towns and cities along the way while raising funds for local animal shelters. All money collected in each location will be used for pet food and medicine for rescued animals.

He will not be traveling alone. Accompanying him will be 10 rescued dogs, each with its own story.

To make the journey possible, Budasoff aims to raise $50,000. The funds will be used to purchase a camper van and cover fuel, maintenance, tolls, food and veterinary care during the trip.

“I’m contributing my work, my time, my art and the entire trip will be done without charging a single penny,” he said.

The journey will be documented daily and shared on Instagram (@magoromanskybudasoff) and TikTok (@romanskybudasoffmagic), where supporters will be able to see which shelters receive assistance and how donations are used.

“This isn’t a project of promises. It’s a project of action,” Budasoff added.

Supporters can contribute by donating, sharing the campaign or following the journey online.

“Every contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated because it all adds up. I’m not doing this trip alone. We’re doing it together,” said the bilingual magician. “It’s for Frijolito, and for those who have no voice.”

Donations can be made through his GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/u/frijolitoproject