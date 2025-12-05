BCS Christmas Toy and Blanket Drives Bring Holiday Cheer to Vulnerable Families

As the holiday season approaches, community groups across La Paz and Los Cabos are launching toy and blanket drives to brighten Christmas for children and families in vulnerable neighborhoods. From youth-led initiatives to municipal campaigns, organizers are calling on the public to participate and help spread joy during the celebrations.

In La Paz, the citizen project Regalando Sonrisas has begun its fifth consecutive year of collecting toys, blankets and sweets for distribution on Dec. 25. The volunteer movement, made up primarily of young people, has worked since 2020 to bring gifts to children in areas with limited access to holiday support.

Founder Luis Velázquez said the initiative was inspired by his childhood experiences, which showed him the importance of solidarity during Christmas. After entering the workforce, he wanted to create a space where young people could engage in meaningful community action.

“I wanted to create a movement that brings smiles through simple gestures,” Velázquez said. “We focused on Christmas at first, but more people keep joining, and we hope these activities become part of everyday life.”

This year, the group added blankets to its list of donations after noticing that many adults accompanying children during past deliveries were also in need of support. Each child will receive a toy, while blankets will be distributed based on needs identified during visits.

All donated toys must be new, nonviolent and battery-free to ensure safety and ease during distribution. Deliveries are scheduled for Dec. 25 from 8 to 9 a.m., covering neighborhoods such as Villas de Guadalupe and Márquez de León. An additional route to La Pasión is being considered, depending on the number of donations received. Although the core operations team includes only seven or eight members, the project mobilizes about 40 volunteers each year.

To make participation easier, Regalando Sonrisas has partnered with 11 local businesses serving as collection centers, including Punto 4 Design and Grupo Gibsa on Abasolo Street; Café Loop on Valentín Gómez Farías Street; Café Cara de Pez in Pueblo Nuevo; Autos Martínez and GlamGlow on the Southern Highway at KM 14.5; Gesilu Stationery on De la Fuente Street; Grupo Crear on Padre Kino Boulevard; and Chuchulukos on Pino Pallas Boulevard.

Collections will remain open until Dec. 23, allowing time to organize and prepare for distribution. Last year, the project gathered nearly 400 toys, and organizers hope to exceed 410 this year. More information is available on Instagram at @regalandosonrisas_lpzand on Facebook under Regalando Sonrisas.

In Los Cabos, a separate toy drive is underway, coordinated by the Public Relations Office of the Cabo San Lucas Delegation. The campaign, based at the delegation’s offices, aims to bring joy to children in the area’s poorest neighborhoods while fostering a spirit of generosity within the community.

“The campaign aims to collect new or gently used toys, puzzles, memory games, books and similar items to be delivered to vulnerable children,” said Public Relations Coordinator Andrea Sánchez Uribe. Accepted donations include board games, stuffed animals, dolls, action figures, balls, craft kits, jump ropes and toy cars.

Residents may drop off contributions at the Public Relations Coordination offices of the Cabo San Lucas Delegation between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Dec. 5.

Sánchez Uribe said the campaign not only seeks to provide gifts but also to encourage empathy, community involvement and solidarity among residents. Local businesses, civil associations and shops are invited to join the effort as partners to expand the initiative’s reach.