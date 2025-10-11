Miraflores “Corazon and Tradition” Fundraising Event for Children’s Heart Surgeries

The third edition of the fundraising gastronomic event “Tradition and Heart” will take place in Miraflores at the Doña Pame restaurant, with proceeds benefiting the Corazón de Niño AC foundation. The announcement was made Wednesday, October 1, at a press conference where restaurant owner Lucy Trasviña expressed her excitement about continuing the charity effort, coinciding with Doña Pame’s 60th anniversary.

“We are happy to support and contribute, together with our sponsors, to the Corazón de Niño Foundation. We look forward to seeing you November 15 at 1 p.m. It’s a wonderful event where you’ll enjoy delicious food while helping a worthy cause. There are 200 tickets, each priced at 1,300 pesos, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the foundation,” Trasviña said.

The evening will feature a four-course menu with wine pairings, prepared by chefs Miguel Vargas and Yobet Mayo, accompanied by live music from Daniel D. Lizanka and Leo Mena.

The Corazón de Niño AC foundation provides care for children and adolescents with congenital heart disease, relying heavily on fundraising events to cover the costs of specialized surgeries and treatments. Director Audelia Villarreal reported that by the end of 2025 the program will have treated 25 patients in Baja California Sur this year, bringing the total number of successful surgeries to 286 over nearly a decade.

“Each surgery we perform in the state averages 300,000 pesos, about $16,300 U.S. dollars, per patient. In the private sector, operations can range from 200,000 to 300,000 dollars, which is unaffordable for most families. While we have managed to reduce costs significantly, we still need substantial resources and events like this one to continue helping more children,” Villarreal said.

Tickets are available at the Doña Pame restaurant, located in the Koral Center Merkado in San José del Cabo, or through the official social media accounts of Corazón de Niño AC.