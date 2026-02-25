Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Fire Department Fireboat Passes Performance Evaluation

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
February 25, 2026

The Cabo San Lucas Fire Department’s first fireboat has passed its AINA performance evaluation, clearing the way for official registration.

Maritime authorities conducted the inspection Friday morning, assessing the vessel’s operational capabilities before granting approval. The certification marks a significant step in strengthening emergency response efforts in the marina and surrounding areas of the bay.

“A million thanks to everyone who has made this great project a reality to reinforce the security of the marina and part of the bay of Cabo San Lucas,” said Fire Department Commander Juan Carbajal.

Joe Calhoun, a supporter of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, also praised the achievement. “Congratulations, Chief, on getting a beautiful and important apparatus to improve public safety for your community. Keep up the incredible work,” he said.

Fireboats are specialized vessels equipped with high-capacity pumps, nozzles and monitors designed for firefighting, rescue operations and maritime emergency response. They operate along coastlines, docks and aboard ships. Fireboats range from small rescue craft to larger vessels exceeding 38 feet in length, capable of delivering between 1,000 and more than 8,000 gallons of water per minute.

Modern fireboats play a critical role in port safety and are often equipped with advanced technology, including water jets that allow for improved maneuverability in tight spaces.

