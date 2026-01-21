Mexico Approves Landmark Ban on Dolphin Entertainment

Mexico’s Congress has passed a historic reform to the General Wildlife Law, banning the use of dolphins, sea lions, orcas, and other marine mammals in entertainment, tourism, public exhibitions, and commercial filming. The legislation marks a major shift in national animal welfare and marine conservation policy.

The law prohibits the capture, breeding, trade, and exploitative use of marine mammals for entertainment. Exceptions are allowed only for scientific research, rehabilitation, and conservation or species-restoration programs.

Animal welfare organizations estimate that about 350 dolphins are currently held in captivity in Mexico. The law does not require their release into the open ocean, recognizing that most captive dolphins were born under human care and cannot hunt for themselves. Instead, they will be relocated to protected seaside sanctuaries or sea pens, where they will no longer perform.

Addressing public misconceptions, animal welfare advocate Alice Åhbeck Bergvall said, “They won’t be transitioning back to the open ocean. Most of the dolphins are captive-born andreleasing them without preparation would be a death sentence.”

“Captive-born dolphins often lack hunting skills and the immune resistance that wild dolphins develop naturally. Immediate release is not humane,” added marine animal specialist Linda Daniels. Animal rights organizations have praised the decision as a long-overdue step toward the ethical treatment of marine life.

Dr. Claudia Edwards, programs director for Humane World for Animals Mexico, said, “This vote represents a decisive move toward ending the exploitation of whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals for entertainment and marks a major stride forward in animal welfare and conservation efforts in Mexico.” She added that the reform reinforces Mexico’s commitment to sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Mexico already manages an extensive network of marine and coastal protected areas through the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (CONANP). These include major reserves along both the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, such as El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve, Islas Marías, Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, and the Caribe Mexicano Biosphere Reserve. While not all are designated dolphin sanctuaries, they reflect the country’s established conservation infrastructure.

Experts and advocacy groups emphasized that the law avoids unmanaged releases and prioritizes long-term care in controlled, natural environments. Mexico now joins countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, and India in banning marine mammal entertainment, reflecting a growing international consensus that keeping highly intelligent marine species in captivity for shows is unethical.

Mexico’s decision marks a turning point for marine animal welfare, ending decades of dolphin and marine mammal performances and setting a strong precedent in Latin America. By shifting from spectacle to conservation, the country signals a new era of compassionate and responsible tourism.