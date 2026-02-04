Mexico is Exalted in Madrid in Pursuit of Tourists and Investments

Each year, the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) establishes itself as an essential platform where Mexico, far from being a mere exhibitor, has patiently crafted its own narrative that not only sells destinations but also identity, culture, and strategic vision. For decades, our presence has opened doors with tour operators, regional governments, and specialized journalists, always with the understanding that tourism is much more than visitors. It’s about investment, partnerships, and positioning the country’s brand on the global stage. Today, that idea is materializing more powerfully than ever because Mexico arrives at Fitur 2026 as a “Partner Country,” the fair’s most prominent role, with its largest offering ever and a pavilion of almost 1,800 m² showcasing all 32 of the country’s federal entities.

Being at Fitur isn’t just about showcasing picturesque images of beaches or archaeological ruins; it’s a deliberate decision by Mexico to solidify its position as a global tourism powerhouse at a crucial moment. The industry accounts for nearly 9% of the national GDP and generates millions of jobs. Mexico has been carefully calibrating its participation to clear objectives: to demonstrate that its 32 states are not mere labels but rather universes of unique experiences.

One of the most emblematic cultural gestures of this edition, which has captured the imagination of Madrid residents and visitors alike, is the reinterpretation of Madrid’s iconic “Bear and the Strawberry Tree” using a Mexican artistic language, particularly Huichol art, which lends it a new chromatic and symbolic pulse right in the heart of Puerta del Sol. The Mexican presence has also brought recognition to regional players that transcend borders. At Fitur 2026, San Luis Potosí was awarded the”Three Times UNESCO” distinction, a recognition that elevates its international profile and, at the same time, reinforces the cultural, educational, and creative value of destinations that were previously more local than global.

Far beyond figures, pavilions, and sculptures, Mexico’s participation in Fitur over the years has helped forge a powerful narrative: Mexico is not just a sun-and-beach destination but a country of diverse experiences, vibrant identities, and cultural and economic opportunities that engage with the world. In a global context of fierce tourism competition, this fair has becomea platform where Mexico asserts its identity, its offerings, and its future direction. The European fair allows our local and national leaders, from governors to businesspeople, to forge strategic paths, attract investment, and diversify markets beyond traditional ones. This year’s strategy also includes expanding into Asia, especially China, where high tourist spending represents a genuine growth opportunity for many destinations. And if you’re interested in visiting, remember that direct flights are now available.