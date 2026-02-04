Federal Funds to Fix Baja Sur Highway This Year

The Transpeninsular Highway, which runs through Loreto, Comondú, La Paz, and Los Cabos, will undergo repairs as part of the National Highway Conservation Program.

Deteriorated sections of the Transpeninsular Highway in Baja California Sur will receive repaving and pothole repairs under a federal initiative that allocates resources for highway rehabilitation nationwide. The announcement was made on Jan. 21, though authorities did not specify the exact mileage or sections of the highway that will be addressed.

Municipalities along the route are expected to carry out work at multiple points on the highway, which has long been plagued by potholes, cracks, and sinkholes affecting the daily travel of residents and tourists. The Transpeninsular Highway is the only land route connecting communities across the state from north to south, making its deterioration a persistent concern for truck drivers, residents, and visitors alike.

Road conditions tend to worsen during the rainy season, when water accelerates pavement damage. Drivers have repeatedly complained about deep potholes, surface deformations, and uneven asphalt slabs that force sudden speed reductions or evasive maneuvers to avoid vehicle damage. Some of the most problematic stretches are those that have not received major maintenance in years, where heavy traffic and weather conditions have significantly accelerated deterioration.

The lack of preventive maintenance has left certain sections requiring more than basic patchwork, instead necessitating full repaving. This increases both repair costs and the time required to restore safe driving conditions.

With few alternative routes available, any disruption or damage along the TranspeninsularHighway directly affects the mobility of everyone. Freight carriers report higher operating costs due to increased wear on tires and suspensions, while residents face longer commute times. The tourism sector is also impacted, as poor road conditions can leave a negative impression on visitors traveling through the region.

The highway repairs in Baja California Sur are part of a broader federal program that aims to rehabilitate 18,000 kilometers of highways across the country with a total investment of 50 billion pesos. The plan includes the use of 31 paving trains and 62 specialized pothole repair machines. Authorities did not indicate how many of these units will be deployed in Baja California Sur.

According to the program, highways will be inspected weekly, with potholes repaired within a maximum of 72 hours after detection.