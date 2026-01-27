Updates From the Municipality of La Paz

La Paz City Hall has resumed and expanded municipal programs focused on sports, culture, and social inclusion across the municipality. Activities continue at the Municipal Sports Centers Guillermo “Memo” Ayón and “El Piojillo,” as well as at the Municipal Center for the Arts, where residents can access workshops including sports training, yoga and meditation, foreign languages, music, dance, theater, and visual arts. These efforts are complemented by the Impulso program, which remains active and has benefited thousands of children, youth, and adults through free workshops offered throughout the municipality.

The municipal administration has also strengthened public safety and sports development through targeted investments and regional coordination. The Municipal Police force has received additional patrol vehicles, firearms, ballistic vests, helmets, and towing equipment, bringing the total delivered during the current administration to 96 vehicles, 89 firearms, and 245 ballistic vests. These acquisitions were made using municipal resources and form part of an ongoing strategy that includes continued salary support and professional training. At the same time, La Paz continues to serve as a host city for regional competitions in volleyball, beach volleyball, and basketball, receiving teams from Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, and Sonora as part of the National Olympiad process.

Infrastructure improvements are progressing with the paving of the access road to the Municipal Sports Center “El Piojillo,” a project reporting 13 percent physical progress and an investment of 12 million pesos funded through the Municipal Social Infrastructure Fund. The work includes paving, sidewalks, accessibility ramps, and road signage aimed at improving safety, mobility, and access around the facility. In parallel, the municipality continues advancing the digitalization of commerce-related procedures, moving business registrations and permitting processes online to increase transparency, reduce corruption, and streamline municipal services.

In addition, the municipal government clarified the implementation of the Environmental Sanitation Fee approved by the State Congress. In La Paz, the fee will not apply to restaurants and will be charged only on lodging services, vehicle rentals, and recreational or sports watercraft rentals. The funds collected will be administered through a trust and allocated to environmental protection and sustainability actions, including beach conservation, waste management, public space improvements, wastewater treatment, and water purification. They stated that this mechanism is intended to ensure transparent management and responsible use of resources in line with its sustainability policies.

The municipality explained that the funds collected through the Environmental Sanitation Fee will be managed through a trust, meaning the resources will be placed in a designated financial mechanism separate from the general municipal budget.

The purpose of this trust is to ensure that the funds are used exclusively for environmental protection and sustainability actions, with an emphasis on transparency and responsible administration. Trustees and overseers will operate in alignment with the municipality’s transparency policies and the sustainability framework promoted by the current administration.