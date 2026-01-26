Right on Red Is Still a No in La Paz

Have you driven here? Think about a time when you were driving through the Calles of La Paz for one moment. You are at a red light, and you need to make a right turn. Do you proceed and make that turn on the red light, or do you wait for it to become green first?

The answer to this question is a personal one, influenced by your driving habits, your knowledge and understanding of local traffic laws, and your personal moral compass in following them.

Are you permitted to make a right turn at a red light while driving in La Paz? The short answer is NO. According to the Traffic Regulations for Safe Mobility of the municipality of La Paz, drivers must comply with traffic signs and traffic control devices, including traffic lights. Within this framework, Article 29, in Chapter IV concerning the circulation of motor vehicles, expressly states that right or left turns may only be made when the traffic light indicates a green light.

For many of us who have lived here for years, or those arriving from places where a “right on red” is a standard reflex, this answer might surprise you. The municipality of La Paz held a press briefing on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, to clarify this topic among others. Lieutenant Commander Rut de la Fuente, the Director of Public Safety, Preventive Policing, and Municipal Traffic in La Paz, explained that under the current municipal traffic regulations, both right and left turns are strictly prohibited when the traffic light is red, regardless of whether a driver stops first or proceeds with caution.

She clarified that “vuelta continua,” which translates to “continuous turn,” has been illegal since April 2022, following the enactment of the Reglamento de Tránsito para la Movilidad Segura (Traffic Regulations for Safe Mobility). The rule is explicitly stated in Article 29 of the regulation, which requires all turns to be made only when the green light is active. The only exceptions to this rule are permitted if there is a specific, official sign at the intersection explicitly allowing the maneuver.

The city is moving from a period of education to stricter enforcement to curb high accident rates, following the appointment of Judith Ruiz Rubio as the new head of Road Safety and Transport. The daily dynamics of urban mobility in La Paz are evolving. We are moving away from practices that, while common for years, are no longer tolerated.

While the law prohibiting continuous right turns on red has been in effect since April 2022, it has returned to the headlines in 2026 due to widespread non-compliance and confusion. Authorities noted that despite the four-year-old law, many drivers in La Paz continue to make right turns on red, either out of habit or ignorance.

325 traffic accidents were recorded during the recent 2025–2026 “Guadalupe-Reyes” holiday period. Clarifying the rule is part of a broader strategy to reduce these incidents, which often involve pedestrians and cyclists at intersections.

The municipality noted that, going forward, officers will be looking out for these infractions, equipped with modern tools to facilitate the process and charge the offenders. This transition is an invitation for us to continue respecting the traffic regulations and contribute to a safer environment for everyone sharing the road.

As we calibrate our lives to the evolving rhythm of our city, I invite you to share this article with your loved ones here. It is not uncommon to be honked at by angry drivers who are unaware of these laws and regulations. Your help in spreading this message contributes to a safer La Paz and a tad bit less road rage, thank you.

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, prioritizing the well-being of the self first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our primary civic duty.