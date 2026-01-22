Why Winter Could Be Baja’s Most Rewarding Season

If you consider yourself a conscious explorer who appreciates the rhythm between the desert and the sea, winter in Baja is for you. La Paz and its surrounding cities offer a diverse, immersive experience during these winter months, blending activities on the water with on-land nature experiences and cultural tours for all kinds of visitors.

The weather right now, one of our best seasons, offers moderate temperatures, a clear, sunny, blue sky, and pristine visibility at sea, almost always. One of this region’s most anticipated experiences each year is the opportunity to swim with whale sharks, a species that arrives in our bay seasonally. This activity is strictly regulated and follows environmental guidelines, operating from October through April. While the whale shark is often viewed as one of the primary motivations for people to travel here this time of year, other Baja experiences await you beyond snorkeling with these giant marvels.

Toward the end of December and through the first months of the year, we see the arrival of grey whales in areas such as Puerto Chale which draws in marine life enthusiasts from all over. Grey whale season begins between late December and January.

This season equally favors birdwatching, especially in the wetlands and coastal zones where migratory species arrive. You can do this right within the city or in the smaller communities around. In our urban zone, spaces like the Eco Parque near the Cola de la Ballena and the Piedras y Pajaros park downtown offer the ability to observe different species of birds and learn more about them. The El Conchalito estuary is another vital spot for coastal ecosystems, and you can see marine birds at El Centenario, the Mogote dunes, Balandra, and Tecolote, as well as in El Triunfo and San Antonio.

As per Natalia Ruffo Castaño, Director of Tourism at the municipality of La Paz, day trips such as birdwatching are growing in popularity as more explorers seek nature-related activities. The winter season is important for both resident and migratory birds, adding to the natural wealth you get to enjoy here.

For a more relaxed activity, away from the beach, our winter is perfect for visiting historic towns for day trips, which are often too hot to enjoy for extended hours during the summer. Places like El Triunfo, for example, have the perfect climate for walking, visiting museums, galleries, and restaurants, allowing you a deeper taste of this region’s cultural heritage. If you find yourself strolling in El Triunfo, you’ll find the chimney known as La Ramona, a tourist icon of the community, built in 1890 by the El Progreso Mining Company to release smoke and gases from the smelting facilities used to process minerals extracted in the area.

If your explorations bring you to the town square in San Antonio, you’ll find the unusual connection between artist Jon Bon Jovi and the area, each location offering a different adventure and fun trivia material. Another activity gaining interest from thrill seekers is sandboarding. You get to stay dry on land, and this activity can be enjoyed within a 4-hour window, allowing you more time for other explorations.

For some other Baja classic adventures, in Puerto Chale you can experience diving with striped marlin or sport fishing, while in the Bay of La Paz, you can sail north towards the islands for days on end.

A simple sunny day at the beach during the winter is always a good option, and our beaches on both the Gulf and the Pacific side stay in great condition during the cooler months. Cerritos is always a favorite for surfing, while La Ventana and El Sargento enter their wind season, attracting everyone interested in windsurfing and kitesurfing, and dotting the ocean as far as your eyes can see. Even if you don’t participate in these sports, watching them from the beach is an experience all its own.

It goes without saying that Espiritu Santo Island remains one of the most visited spots during the winter, providing the opportunity to hike its geological trails and to snorkel and dive its pristine waters with incredible visibility. Another fun activity is our mountain biking with trails in El Sargento and San Antonio. Todos Santos and Los Barriles also offer that great mix of beach life, art galleries, and local flavor.

As you plan your trips, keep in mind that temperatures can fluctuate significantly between day and night, and the wind plays a role. Nature can be unpredictable, especially on the water, so prepare accordingly. Packing an extra layer is always recommended. Remember to enjoy these spaces responsibly, be conscious of the environment, do not leave trash behind, and respect the regulations and rules of each location so these experiences remain available for all of us.

Winter exploration in Baja is a window of opportunity and a privilege to experience. Do you have a favorite Baja winter activity? I’d love to hear about it. – Naailah Auladin for more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, prioritizing the well-being of the self-first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our primary civic duty.