Forbes Names La Paz Among Top Five Mexican Beach Destinations for Winter 

La Paz has earned a spot on Forbes magazine’s list of top five beach destinations in Mexico for a winter getaway. The publication praised the city’s natural beauty, outdoor activities, and vibrant urban spaces.

In its year-end edition, Forbes described La Paz as a “must-see” destination, noting its blend of scenic beaches, striking architecture, and opportunities for adventure, such as kitesurfing in the nearby community of La Ventana.

Titled “Five Little-Known Mexican Beach Destinations for a Winter Getaway,” the article highlights La Paz as an ideal choice for travelers seeking a balance of sea, nature, and city life in northwestern Mexico.

According to the magazine, La Paz “combines its role as the state capital with the development of tourism.” Forbes emphasized the city’s “clear sand beaches, warm waters, and diverse options for water sports and excursions throughout the municipality.”

The publication also praised the city’s scenic boardwalk, calling it “a space lined with palm trees, restaurants, and cafés offering continuous views of the coastline.” The historic center, founded in 1596, was highlighted for its Cathedral of Our Lady of La Paz and several museums dedicated to local history, anthropology, and the rich marine life of the Sea of Cortez.

Beyond the city, Forbes pointed to Balandra Beach as a standout natural attraction and noted that visitors can swim with whale sharks in the nearby protected marine areas. The magazine also spotlighted La Ventana as a popular kitesurfing hub that draws both local and international enthusiasts.

The list also features destinations in Oaxaca, Jalisco, Quintana Roo, and Yucatán, each selected for offering unique coastal experiences suited to winter travelers.