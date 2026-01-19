Rental of Prohibited Vehicles Persists on La Paz Malecón Despite Regulations

The rental and use of prohibited vehicles continues along the La Paz Malecón, despite municipal regulations intended to protect cyclists and pedestrians. Businesses in the area still offer vehicles that do not comply with city rules, creating conflicts between users and posing risks to public safety.

Regulations approved by the La Paz City Council in September 2025 set clear limits on the use of the boardwalk and bike lanes. Article 18 authorizes only bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, scooters (both motorized and non-motorized), and tricycles no wider than 70 centimeters, if users stay within designated lanes.

However, videos circulating on social media show larger vehicles, some designed for two people sitting side by side, operating on the bike path. Their excessive width forces them into adjacent lanes, prevents others from passing safely, and pushes pedestrians onto sidewalks or restricted areas, increasing congestion and the risk of accidents.

Article 17 limits the use of pedestrian areas to wheelchairs, strollers, scooters, ride-on toys, and children’s bicycles, all under 70 centimeters wide and used under adult supervision. Yet vehicles exceeding these dimensions have been spotted in pedestrian zones, with several incidents reportedly linked to their use.

Article 16 also sets speed limits of up to 10 kilometers per hour for authorized vehicles, reduced to 5 km/h in high-traffic areas, and prohibits dangerous maneuvers that endanger pedestrians.

Residents and social media users have repeatedly denounced the lack of enforcement, which has allowed the ongoing rental and operation of banned vehicles. Despite the clear regulatory framework, oversight remains weak, compromising safety and coexistence in areas meant exclusively for cyclists and pedestrians.

Residents emphasize the need for active monitoring and enforcement by authorities to ensure that the Malecón remains a safe and enjoyable space for everyone.