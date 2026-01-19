Mandatory Mobile Phone Registration Now in Effect in Mexico

As of January 9, 2026, all mobile phone users in Mexico are required to register their lines with official identification or risk suspension of service. The nationwide measure applies to Mexican citizens, foreign residents, businesses and tourists using Mexican SIM cards. It covers both existing and new phone lines.

The mandate follows the Guidelines for the Identification of Mobile Telephone Lines, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on December 9, 2025, after reforms to the General Law of the National Public Security System were approved in July 2025. Authorities say the policy aims to combat crimes such as extortion, fraud, and identity theft by eliminating anonymous “burner” phones.

Existing users have until June 30, 2026, to register; unregistered lines will be suspended beginning July 1. The rule applies to both prepaid and postpaid lines, including physical SIM cards and eSIMs. Anyone purchasing a new SIM or eSIM after January 9 must register before activation.

To link a mobile number to an identity, users must present valid official documentation. Mexican citizens must provide their CURP and a valid photo ID, such as an INE voter card or passport. Foreign nationals must present a valid passport. Companies must present their RFC (Federal Taxpayer Registry) and corporate documentation.

Each person may register up to 10 mobile lines. Major providers, including Telcel, AT&T, Movistar, Bait, and Altán Redes, are responsible for implementing the system and verifying customer information. Registration can be completed online through carrier platforms or in person at authorized service centers. Operators must also send weekly SMS reminders to users who have not yet registered.

Failure to register by the deadline will result in suspension. Suspended lines will be unable to make or receive calls or texts and will lose access to mobile data and apps linked to the phone number, such as WhatsApp and social media platforms. They will remain active only for emergency services, including 911 and government alerts. Service will be fully restored once registration is completed.

Authorities have stated that all personal data collected will be protected under the Federal Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, using security standards like those already applied to postpaid accounts.

The government argues that linking phone numbers to verified identities will improve traceability in criminal investigations authorized by court order. However, critics have raised concerns about privacy risks from large, centralized databases, potential barriers for migrants and low-income users without updated documentation, and the possibility of errors as carriers process millions of records.

Analysts have also warned that the cost of implementing and maintaining the national registry could lead to higher mobile service prices during 2026.

Mobile users are urged to monitor messages from their providers, prepare the necessary documentation, and complete registration early to avoid service interruptions.

Compliance is essential to maintain uninterrupted mobile connectivity across Mexico and for users traveling between Mexico and other countries.