La Paz Airport Sees an Increase in International Passengers in 2025

bySara Aguilar
January 19, 2026

According to data provided by the Pacific Airport Group (GAP), La Paz Airport saw a 166% increase in international passengers during 2025, compared to the previous year.

From January to December 2025, 37,600 international passengers arrived, a figure that shows a growth of 166.5% compared to 2024. As for domestic passengers, there were 1.3 million, an increase of 9.1%.

The total number of passengers arriving at La Paz International Airport in 2025 exceeded 1.3 million, representing a 10.9% increase compared to 2024 figures.

“The total passenger traffic for 2025 is the highest figure ever recorded at this airport,” the Airport Group stated in its report.

In mid-2025, the addition of two new domestic routes was announced, aimed at strengthening connectivity for Baja California Sur; these were direct flights to Los Mochis and Aguascalientes.

