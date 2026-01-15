La Paz Extends 15% Property Tax Discount Through January 31

Property owners in La Paz have until January 31, 2026, to take advantage of a 15% discount on property tax payments for the 2026 fiscal year, provided the payment is made in a single installment.

Municipal Treasurer Jassiel Enríquez said the incentive is part of the city’s strategy to encourage timely tax compliance while easing the financial burden on residents at the start of the year.

“Taxpayers can benefit from this discount through January 31 and make their payment at any municipal collection office during regular business hours,” Enríquez said.

The La Paz City Council has also expanded digital payment options to make the process more convenient. Residents can pay through the Visor Urbano platform, the La Paz App, or the official City Hall website, allowing them to complete transactions from home or while away from the city.

“These platforms are fast, easy, and secure, and they help citizens avoid long lines at municipal offices,” Enríquez added. He also noted that in December, a 20% discount was offered for advance payments on the 2026 property tax, which saw strong participation from taxpayers.

Officials encouraged residents to take advantage of the January discount before the deadline, emphasizing that property tax revenue is essential for maintaining public services, infrastructure projects, and community programs throughout the year.