Pavilion in Cabo San Lucas to Reopen After a Decade of Neglect

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez announced that the long-neglected Cabo San Lucas Pavilion is set to reopen in mid-February following an extensive remodeling and rehabilitation project. The work includes repairs and upgrades to damaged areas such as elevators, parking facilities, and the main theater, with the goal of restoring the venue as a central cultural space for the community.

Mayor Agúndez told reporters that the open-air theater has already been fully rehabilitated and is ready for use. This improvement will allow the Pavilion to once again host cultural, artistic, and recreational events at local, national, and international levels, strengthening Cabo San Lucas’ cultural offerings.

“The rehabilitation and remodeling work at the Pavilion at the Cabo San Lucas Marina continues on the main stage, which is expected to be completed by Valentine’s Day,” said the mayor.

default

The Pavilion has remained closed for years after being shut down by Civil Protection authorities during the administration of former Mayor Armida Castro. The closure followed severe structural damage caused by Hurricane Odile, which struck Baja California Sur in September 2014. Odile was one of the most destructive hurricanes in the state’s history, inflicting widespread damage to public infrastructure, housing, and cultural venues throughout Los Cabos and neighboring municipalities.

Since then, the Pavilion, once a key site for civic ceremonies, film festivals, theatrical performances, and community events, has stood largely inactive, prompting repeated calls from residents and civic groups for its restoration. The current rehabilitation marks a long-awaited step toward recovering this symbolic landmark.

Members of the Madrugadores de Cabo San Lucas civic group have emphasized the need to establish a formal board of trustees for the Pavilion. They argue that such a body would provide stronger administrative oversight, ensure transparent management, and generate revenue for the facility’s operation, maintenance, and long-term sustainability.

The reopening is expected to revitalize cultural life in Cabo San Lucas, offering a renewed space for artistic expression, community gatherings, and the preservation of local identity.