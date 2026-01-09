La Paz Reuses Treated Water to Protect Drinking Supply Amid Regional Scarcity

Amid a worsening regional water shortage, the La Paz City Council has expanded the use of treated water for irrigation, public space maintenance, and construction, significantly reducing the use of potable water for nonessential purposes.

The initiative is part of the city’s responsible water management policy under Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero. The program aims to preserve drinking water for human consumption while sustaining green areas and urban infrastructure. Authorities emphasized that in Baja California Sur such measures are essential to ease pressure on the municipal water system.

According to Gersom García, Director of Municipal Public Services, the city has deployed a specialized “purple tanker truck” dedicated exclusively to transporting treated water for urban maintenance tasks.

“In recent months, more than five million liters of treated water have been used to maintain green areas and public spaces,” García said. The reused water supports several activities, including irrigation of sports fields, watering of alternative dirt access roads, filling park and boulevard cisterns, reforestation projects, and upkeep of raised choyero garden beds.

The Baja California Sur Health Secretariat (SSA) confirmed there is no health alert related to the use of treated water and clarified that it is not mixed with the city’s drinking supply. Irrigation and reforestation work using treated water has taken place in public spaces throughout La Paz.

These actions have allowed La Paz’s green areas to remain in good condition despite high temperatures and prolonged drought conditions. Treated water has also been used to reduce dust and improve the condition of unpaved access roads in high-traffic and developing zones such as Athletes’ Avenue, Pino Payas, and Península Sur.

Sports fields in El Piojillo and neighborhoods including Oropeza, Márquez de León, Misiones, Conchalito, SNTE, Tabachines, and Centenario have also been irrigated with treated water. These facilities are widely used by children, youth, and adults for recreation and athletics.

The La Paz City Council reaffirmed that reusing treated water is a crucial step toward sustainable water management, conserving drinking water while supporting urban growth and environmental protection.

As part of these broader efforts, the city recently installed a free public drinking fountain along the La Paz boardwalk, providing residents and visitors with access to clean water year-round.