Los Cabos Beaches Declared Safe for Swimming After Sanitary Inspections

All 18 beaches in Los Cabos have been declared safe for swimming following recent sanitary water-quality inspections, according to the Los Cabos Tourism Board.

Playa Médano in Cabo San Lucas, the region’s most famous and consistently crowded beach, was among those cleared for recreational use in the board’s late December report.

Further confirmation came from Mexico’s Clean Beaches Program (Programa Playas Limpias), coordinated by Semarnat and federal health authorities. Their tests across Baja California Sur found that local beaches met sanitary safety standards ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

In Los Cabos, the report gave top safety ratings to Médano, Chileno, Palmilla, and Santa María beaches, the area’s most popular spots for swimming and water recreation.

Officials credited ongoing efforts by government programs, volunteers, and environmental groups for maintaining high standards. Clean, swimmable beaches remain vital to the region’s tourism economy.

Other well-known beaches, including Costa Azul (Zippers), Acapulquito (Old Man’s Beach), and Monuments, are not classified as swimmable but remain popular among surfers for their strong waves.

Even after hurricanes and seasonal storms bring debris or contamination, local volunteers and military personnel continue to clean and monitor the 46 miles of coastline along the Sea of Cortez, from Cabo San Lucas to the East Cape.