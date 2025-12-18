Los Cabos Bans Fireworks Sales to Protect Public Safety

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez has announced a ban on the retail sale of fireworks during the holiday season, citing concerns for the well-being of children with autism and animals sensitive to loud noises.

Agúndez said the measure follows numerous public requests for action to address the distress fireworks cause each year. “This decision responds to citizen demonstrations asking us to prevent the silent suffering these celebrations often bring,” he said.

The ban applies exclusively to retail sales, which officials say pose the greatest risk in neighborhoods and frequently lead to hazardous or disruptive situations. Organized events and hotel activities that use regulated fireworks displays will not be affected.

Municipal authorities pledged to monitor compliance closely. “We will be very observant and will address any situation that arises at the appropriate time,” Agúndez added.

The mayor thanked residents who have voiced concern over the issue, reaffirming that protecting vulnerable members of the community remains a top priority. The new policy, he said, aims to ensure safer and more considerate celebrations throughout Los Cabos.