Yacht Sinks in Cabo Bay

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
December 16, 2025

The ship named “Adiós” completely went adios/goodbye when it sank in Cabo San Lucas Bay; with no injuries reported after emergency authorities arrived on the scene this December 9th, 2025. The yacht sunk right in front of the old tuna packing warehouse, located between The Arch and Solmar Resort Hotel. 

In the case of the Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources (Fonmar), monitoring support was skipped due to a possible hydrocarbon spill from the ship.  Similarly, personnel from the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Port Captaincy arrived at the site reported that they were waiting for ASIPONA personnel to cordon off the area with a containment fence. 

Subsequently, the staff withdrew from the site because the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) determined that the incident was not within its jurisdiction as it was not located within a protected natural area. Finally, the Port Authority requested that the owner proceed with the removal of the sunken vessel. Support was provided by advisors. No injuries were reported.

