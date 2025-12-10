Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
The 12th Annual SJDC Sportfishing Tournament from Shore

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
December 10, 2025

The 12th Annual Sportfishing Tournament from Shore will take place Sunday, December 14, at Playita Beach in San José del Cabo. Registration is 350 pesos, about $19 USD, and will be open Saturday, December 13, from 2 to 7 p.m. Each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Children under 12 can join the competition free of charge.

The first-place winner will receive 40,000 pesos (approximately $2,190 USD). Second and third place winners will take home $1,600 and $1,100 USD, respectively. An additional 10,000 pesos will be awarded to the top shore fisherman.

The tournament begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. For registration or more information, contact Antonio Aripez at (624) 161-5949 or email an**************@***il.com.

