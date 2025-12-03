Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Mexico Among the Most Beautiful Countries in the World

bySara Aguilar
December 3, 2025

Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) celebrated the country’s ranking as the second most beautiful nation in the world, according to a list published by Condé Nast Traveler magazine. Other countries featured in the ranking include Brazil, China, and France.

Condé Nast Traveler is a global magazine known for its travel recommendations and destination guides. The publication boasts more than three million followers on X (formerly Twitter), three million on Instagram, and nearly two million on Facebook.

Each year, the magazine releases a list of the world’s most beautiful countries, evaluating destinations based on factors such as natural scenery, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and iconic landmarks.

Under these criteria, Mexico earned second place, just behind Australia. “Mexico is among the most beautiful countries in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler. From otherworldly deserts and snow-capped volcanoes to paradisiacal beaches and living treasures such as the monarch butterfly, whale watching, and fireflies, this is yet another recognition of the diversity that makes Mexico incomparable,” SECTUR wrote on social media.

Related posts:

Los Cabos Drives Baja Tourism Growth

Tourism in Mexico Grew 14% So Far This Year

For the Second Consecutive Year, La Paz Named Best Emerging Meetings and Events Destination

author avatar
Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
See Full Bio
bySara Aguilar
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *