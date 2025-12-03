Mexico Among the Most Beautiful Countries in the World

Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) celebrated the country’s ranking as the second most beautiful nation in the world, according to a list published by Condé Nast Traveler magazine. Other countries featured in the ranking include Brazil, China, and France.

Condé Nast Traveler is a global magazine known for its travel recommendations and destination guides. The publication boasts more than three million followers on X (formerly Twitter), three million on Instagram, and nearly two million on Facebook.

Each year, the magazine releases a list of the world’s most beautiful countries, evaluating destinations based on factors such as natural scenery, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and iconic landmarks.

Under these criteria, Mexico earned second place, just behind Australia. “Mexico is among the most beautiful countries in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler. From otherworldly deserts and snow-capped volcanoes to paradisiacal beaches and living treasures such as the monarch butterfly, whale watching, and fireflies, this is yet another recognition of the diversity that makes Mexico incomparable,” SECTUR wrote on social media.