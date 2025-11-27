Despite National Uncertainty, Los Cabos Maintains Stable Economy

A recent survey by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur) across 19 major cities shows growing concern among business owners about new customs and tax policies, as well as rising insecurity in several regions of the country.

According to the study, seven in ten business leaders expect an unfavorable outlook for investment and production in the coming months. Even so, the situation appears less severe in Baja California Sur, where municipalities such as Los Cabos continue to benefit from steady, year-round tourism that helps keep the local economy stable.

Elva Castillo, Concanaco’s national advisor in Baja California Sur, noted that the region’s reality contrasts sharply with the national mood.

“Los Cabos is different. Compared to the national situation, we’re experiencing a deficit. Some companies are leaving, and as a business owner and advisor, that’s alarming. The president of Concanaco issued a statement listing the companies that have left the country. In the case of Los Cabos, I don’t feel the economy is as badly affected, and the high season has begun, you can already feel the tourist traffic in the streets.” she said. Castillo added that despite widespread uncertainty, tourism remains the key force softening national economic pressures. Hotels, businesses, and service providers in Los Cabos report a clear increase in activity as the high season gets underway.

The Concanaco survey also found that 83.8% of business owners nationwide know of a company considering closure, downsizing or relocation, driven largely by high operating and tax costs (58.2%), as well as insecurity and a lack of regulatory certainty.

With the late-November start of the 2025 high season, the Baja California Sur region expects an economic impact of 850 million pesos ($46.2 million USD). Los Cabos continues to sustain a stable economy through a thriving luxury real estate market, strong tourism growth, and ongoing investment in infrastructure. While seasonal labor-related pressures can arise, the region has a stable outlook, reflecting the area’s continued appeal to high-income investors seeking a secure market.