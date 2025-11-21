Rise in Fatal Traffic Accidents Alarms Los Cabos Authorities

Fatal traffic accidents along the Los Cabos tourist corridor have sharply increased in the second half of 2025, prompting local authorities to intensify preventive measures and restore stricter traffic enforcement operations.

One recent tragedy occurred on Sunday night, November 9, near El Chileno Beach, one of the busiest stretches of the Transpeninsular Highway. Two vehicles carrying seven people collided, killing one person and injuring several others. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of their injuries.

Following the crash, Alberto Rentería, Secretary General of the Los Cabos City Council, expressed growing concern over the surge in road accidents, many involving alcohol consumption.

“Today at the security meeting, we discussed this at length,” said Rentería. “We analyzed the data and, more importantly, planned new operations to reinstate breathalyzer tests and random checkpoints. We already have them in place, but now they will extend to the highways.”

Rentería emphasized that alcohol use among drivers has been a key factor in the rise of fatal crashes. “While most citizens had been behaving very well, these alcohol-related accidents have been very infrequent,” he said. “But today we are concerned. Do you remember the one where three people died on the Costa Azul curve? Without a doubt, alcohol was involved, and that alarms us greatly.”

The Cabo San Lucas Early Risers Group, a local civic organization, has renewed its call for the creation of an emergency response center along the tourist corridor. The proposed facility, to be located midway between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, would allow faster reaction times for emergency services during serious collisions.

Currently, response times to major accidents in the area can exceed 20 minutes, a delay that can mean the difference between life and death, especially on weekends when traffic is heaviest.

Data from local emergency departments and civil protection reports show that Los Cabos records an average of four to five traffic accidents per day, many occurring along the corridor and in downtown Cabo San Lucas. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Baja California Sur registered more than 1,200 road accidents in 2024, resulting in over 50 fatalities, a rate that has continued to rise over the past three years.

Municipal police, in coordination with the State Road Safety Directorate, are expected to begin surprise operations and sobriety checkpoints throughout November and December, coinciding with the start of the high tourism season.