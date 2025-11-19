Construction Begins on Animal Care and Welfare Center

Construction has begun on the Los Cabos Animal Care and Welfare Center (CABA) in San José del Cabo, marking a major step in the municipality’s efforts to improve services for the protection and treatment of animals.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Christian Agúndez and the honorary president of the Los Cabos DIF highlighted the project as a milestone in local policy on animal welfare. They emphasized that the new center would provide a modern, safe and functional space for comprehensive pet care.

Agúndez underscored the importance of collaboration among residents, civic groups, professional organizations and other community sectors. The facility will offer animal health services, adoption programs, education on responsible pet ownership, population control measures and emergency care.

“The CABA is an example of what we can achieve when society and government work together,” the mayor said. “Together, we can improve the lives of our animals by offering spaces where they are treated with respect, affection and professionalism. This center will serve as a temporary home that provides real opportunities to animals that often have had none.”

Jorge López, acting head of the General Directorate of Ecology and Environment, welcomed attendees and noted that the project responds to the growing need for appropriate facilities for domestic animals. He said the new center is the result of joint efforts supported by the Los Cabos City Council to advance public policies focused on animal welfare.

Christopher González, Director General of Public Works and Human Settlements, detailed the technical aspects of the project. The center will cover 825 square meters of construction, including a sterilization and recovery room, a cage area, office space, restrooms, storage and a crematorium.

The grounds will also feature 10,956 square meters of exterior lighting, 2,540 square meters of walkways and parking, as well as an amphitheater, landscaping and water and sanitation systems powered by an electrical substation.

Hugo Pinedo, project director for Costa Palmas, the company donating the land, praised the initiative and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting efforts that strengthen community well-being and animal protection.

When completed, the Los Cabos Animal Welfare Center is expected to benefit more than 136,000 residents. The project’s investment of 35 million pesos ($1.9 million USD) reflects the city’s commitment to social development, community welfare and the protection of companion animals.