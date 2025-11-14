The “Maja El Grande Shore Fishing” Tournament Returns to Todos Santos

The “Maja El Grande Shore Fishing” tournament is returning to the municipality of La Paz and will take place on November 16 at La Palizada–Agua Blanca Beach in Todos Santos. The event offers a guaranteed prize pool of 300,000 pesos (about $16,400 USD).

Natalia Castaño, Director of Municipal Tourism of La Paz, said the tournament is organized by Ferre-Mar and Maja, with support from the Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources (Fonmar). “It has established itself as an event with great tourist, economic, and social impact for the municipality, attracting participants from across Mexico and abroad,” Castaño said. “These events stimulate economic growth through the arrival of teams, companions, and visitors.”

First place will receive 150,000 pesos (approximately $8,100 USD), second place $5,400 USD, and third place $2,700 USD. The only qualifying species for the competition is dorado, and each fisherman may present up to two catches, with prizes awarded to the heaviest specimens.

Entry costs $460 USD per team of four, with an additional $100 USD for each extra team member.