Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

The “Maja El Grande Shore Fishing” Tournament Returns to Todos Santos

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
November 14, 2025

The “Maja El Grande Shore Fishing” tournament is returning to the municipality of La Paz and will take place on November 16 at La Palizada–Agua Blanca Beach in Todos Santos. The event offers a guaranteed prize pool of 300,000 pesos (about $16,400 USD).

Natalia Castaño, Director of Municipal Tourism of La Paz, said the tournament is organized by Ferre-Mar and Maja, with support from the Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources (Fonmar). “It has established itself as an event with great tourist, economic, and social impact for the municipality, attracting participants from across Mexico and abroad,” Castaño said. “These events stimulate economic growth through the arrival of teams, companions, and visitors.”

First place will receive 150,000 pesos (approximately $8,100 USD), second place $5,400 USD, and third place $2,700 USD. The only qualifying species for the competition is dorado, and each fisherman may present up to two catches, with prizes awarded to the heaviest specimens.

Entry costs $460 USD per team of four, with an additional $100 USD for each extra team member.

Related posts:

Los Cabos 2025 Shore Fishing Tournament

Oktoberfest Event Moves to Walmart Plaza

When Halloween Meets Tradition at Palmilla

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *