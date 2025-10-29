When Halloween Meets Tradition at Palmilla

At The Shoppes at Palmilla, Halloween and Día de Muertos are about to share the same stage. On October 30, the open-air plaza will transform into a colorful celebration of life and remembrance, blending spooky fun with Mexican heritage.

The Día de Muertos Bazaar will run from 1 to 8 PM, featuring local artisans, fashion brands, jewelry designers, and delicious bites that showcase the region’s creative spirit. Among the confirmed participants are Íconos Cabo, Ixel Artesanías, and Ofricu’s Comida Oriental, each bringing their own unique touch—from handcrafted bags and Mexican art to Venezuelan and Colombian designs, and Asian street food.

For those feeling competitive (and fabulous), there’s also a Catrina Contest with prizes of $2,200, $1,500, and $500 pesos for the best interpretations of Mexico’s iconic skeletal lady.

And because no family event is complete without candy, the Trick or Treat session will take place from 5 to 7 PM, letting kids visit shops for sweets while adults browse, snack, and enjoy the ambiance filled with cempasúchil flowers, candles, and music.

It’s the perfect mix of Halloween excitement and Mexican tradition — where marigolds meet pumpkins, and everyone, living or remembered, gets to join the party.

📍 The Shoppes at Palmilla — October 30

🕯️ Bazaar: 1–8 PM | Trick or Treat: 5–7 PM