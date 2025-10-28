Panama Launches New Flights to Los Cabos

Los Cabos is reinforcing its status as one of Mexico’s most dynamic international gateways. Beginning in December, Copa Airlines will launch a direct route linking Panama and Los Cabos, its first connection between the Baja California Sur destination and Latin America, marking a major step in regional air connectivity.

The move follows years of suspended operations between Panama and Puerto Vallarta, a route Copa Airlines halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Jalisco officials have discussed reinstating service, no plans have been finalized. Instead, the Panamanian carrier has chosen to expand through Los Cabos, signaling confidence in the destination’s growing demand and luxury tourism appeal.

Copa Airlines operates in more than 25 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Canada. In Mexico, it currently serves Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Cancún. Los Cabos will now join that network with three weekly flights connecting travelers from Central and South America via Copa’s Hub of the Americas in Panama City.

Mauro Arredondo, Copa Airlines’ general manager in Mexico, said interest in Los Cabos is already strong in markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, countries known for long-stay, high-spending visitors. The route is expected to bring more than 25,000 tourists annually from these regions, diversifying Los Cabos’ visitor base beyond its traditional North American markets.

For Los Cabos, the partnership is both a strategic and financial investment. The destination has worked to boost connectivity with Latin America, attracting travelers seeking premium experiences and luxury accommodations.

Analysts say Los Cabos’ decision to support the route reflects its proactive approach to expanding global reach, an effort that has paid off with record air arrivals and a steady wave of upscale hotel openings.

Puerto Vallarta, meanwhile, remains without a direct link to Panama. The Jalisco Tourism Secretariat has expressed interest in leveraging Copa’s flights to benefit destinations across the state but concedes that indirect connections cannot match the impact of a dedicated route.

By choosing Los Cabos, Copa Airlines aligns with one of Mexico’s fastest growing and most exclusive destinations. The partnership not only enhances regional connectivity but also cements Los Cabos’ role as a key player in Latin America’s premium travel network, bridging the Pacific with the heart of the Americas.