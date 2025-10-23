Cabo’s Sea of Offerings Lights Up Downtown

Day of the Dead meets tequila, mezcal, and a whole lot of flavor

Cabo San Lucas is about to get beautifully spooky. On November 2, 2025, downtown’s Amelia Wilkes Plaza will transform into a colorful tribute to life, love, and all things tequila for the Sea of Offerings Festival—now in its second edition.

Organized by the Los Cabos Business Association, this cultural bash blends Mexican tradition with Cabo-style fun. Expect a full evening of food, art, and live performances from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., featuring local restaurants, mixologists, and artists turning the plaza into a walking altar of flavors and music.

The Mar de Ofrendas celebration honors Día de los Muertos with folkloric dances, mariachi, and plenty of decorated altars. Meanwhile, a parade of Catrinas will glide through the streets, proving once again that in Cabo, even death dresses to impress.

This year’s festival lineup includes eight themed events around downtown—everything from an art exhibit and a bread route (yes, pan de muerto included) to a gastronomic university fair and nautical tributes at the marina.

If you’ve never celebrated Day of the Dead in Cabo, this is your sign. Bring your camera, your appetite, and maybe your best skeleton makeup—because this is one night when everyone, living or dead, comes out to party.

For updates, follow @asocdeempresariosdeloscab on Instagram or check out Viva La Plaza on Facebook.