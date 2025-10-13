Bicentennial Bridge Repairs Continue in San José del Cabo

With an investment of 4.2 million pesos (about $238,300 USD), the Los Cabos City Council is completing the rehabilitation of the deteriorated access roads to the Bicentennial Bridge in San José del Cabo. The project aims to improve road connections between local communities and ease traffic for thousands of daily motorists. The bridge links downtown San José with the Puerto Los Cabos Marina and Playita Beach.

The work includes the installation of 2,200 square meters of hydraulic concrete and 1,200 square meters of asphalt. These upgrades directly benefit residents of nearby neighborhoods, including La Playa, Rincón de La Playa, La Choya, Ánimas Altas, Ánimas Bajas, and San Vicente.

Mayor Christian Agúndez said the project is part of a broader plan to strengthen the city’s urban infrastructure. “The rehabilitation of this access road benefits a significant number of people. Through teamwork, we will continue to deliver results with more paving inaugurations, new parks, and the completion of pending projects,” Agúndez said.

The bridge repair represents an important step toward improving mobility in San José del Cabo while addressing a long-standing community demand. The municipal government reaffirms its commitment to urban development and enhancing the quality of life for residents throughout Los Cabos.