More Trucks Will Arrive Soon Amidst Garbage Crisis

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
October 10, 2025

Faced with a mounting garbage crisis, the Los Cabos City Council announced the purchase of 20 garbage collection trucks through the Right to Environmental Sanitation program to address a shortage that has burdened the municipality for months. The council also confirmed the acquisition of 10 dry vans and two wastewater treatment trucks.

Mayor Christian Agúndez said the vehicles are expected to arrive within two weeks of the October 1 announcement. “The goal is to acquire 20 garbage trucks, 10 dry van trucks, and two wastewater trucks, for which a committee must authorize the purchase,” he explained.

While the final purchase details have yet to be determined, officials indicated the plan may also include street sweepers, water tankers, motor graders, and other equipment to improve urban cleaning and road maintenance in Los Cabos.

