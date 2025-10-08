Tourism Investment Portfolio Surges 53%, Reaches $22 Billion

Mexico’s tourism sector has attracted unprecedented investment, with the Tourism Investment Portfolio reporting a 53 percent increase, bringing total investment to more than $22 billion as of September 2025.

According to Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez, the portfolio now includes 473 projects across 26 states, underscoring the sector’s growing role in national development.

“The Tourism Investment Portfolio is the result of coordinated work between the Ministry of Tourism and state governments,” Rodríguez said. “Our goal is to promote public, private, and social investment in the sector, while strengthening infrastructure, services, and attractions that enhance Mexico’s tourism competitiveness.”

The portfolio, introduced in its updated version under the General Tourism Law and the 2025–2030 National Development Plan, compiles data provided directly by state authorities. Rodríguez noted that the current figures represent a 67 percent increase in the number of projects and a 53 percent rise in total investment compared with the first edition, published in April.

She emphasized that the portfolio serves as a key tool for monitoring tourism development nationwide by organizing detailed information on ongoing projects.

The Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR) urged all states to continue contributing to future editions of the portfolio to maintain momentum and ensure that the sector remains a driver of economic growth.