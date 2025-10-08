Proposal to Add Paid Personal Time to the Federal Labor Law

Legislator Pedro Haces of the ruling party has introduced a bill in the Mexico City Congress to expand the Federal Labor Law by granting workers paid personal time.

Haces argued that the current law only guarantees breaks, vacations, and specific leave such as maternity and paternity leave, leaving a regulatory gap that often forces people to choose between their jobs and family responsibilities.

The initiative proposes giving every worker eight paid personal hours per year. These hours could be used for caring for dependents, attending children’s school activities, handling urgent paperwork, going to medical appointments, or addressing other personal matters.

Haces noted that countries including Spain, France, and Chile already provide similar protections. He also cited the International Labor Organization (ILO), which recognizes work-life balance as a human right and a matter of dignity.

According to the ILO, such measures benefit both employees and employers by reducing unplanned absenteeism, boosting productivity, and fostering worker loyalty.

Haces added that recognizing personal hours would mark progress toward gender equality in the workplace.