Los Cabos Launches Digital Platform for Pothole Reporting

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
October 3, 2025

The Los Cabos City Council has introduced a new digital platform that allows residents to report potholes through QR codes, a dedicated phone line, and instant messaging. The initiative strengthens the city’s ongoing “Bachetón” road repair campaign.

Mayor Christian Agúndez said the system is designed to improve the speed and efficiency of road rehabilitation efforts, which have faced delays in recent months. Citizens can file reports by scanning a QR code, calling the hotline, or sending a message via WhatsApp at (624) 592 9522.

To ensure quick action, residents must include the exact location and a photo of the pothole. “Each report will be verified and addressed promptly, allowing us to track progress and ensure accountability,” Agúndez said. He added that community participation is essential to creating safer streets and a more livable city.

Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School's 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
