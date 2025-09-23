Mexico Reforms Wildlife Law

Mexico has reformed its General Wildlife Law, banning the use of marine mammals for recreational purposes and captive breeding. The June 26 decision marks a major victory for animal rights groups, including Save the Dolphins. The Chamber of Deputies passed the reform unanimously, 415–0.

The reform, known as the Mincho Law, was driven by outrage over the treatment of a dolphin named Mincho at the Barceló Hotel in the Riviera Maya. Mincho was used in hotel shows until a 2020 accident, when he suffered a severe injury during a stunt. The incident went unreported to authorities, and despite veterinary orders for rest, Mincho was forced to perform again two days later. He later died, leading to the closure of the hotel’s dolphinarium.

A viral video of the accident prompted an investigation by the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA). Inspectors uncovered multiple violations, including forcing dolphins to perform while under medical treatment, staging unauthorized stunts, and allowing too many people in dolphin interactions. Barceló was fined 7.5 million pesos ($406,000 USD) and its dolphinarium permanently shut down.

The Mincho Law prohibits possession or use of marine mammals for commercial purposes, with exceptions under Article 60 Bis for scientific and conservation activities.

Authorities stressed the law is not expected to affect dolphin programs in Los Cabos, where facilities are considered compliant with welfare standards. Still, the Barceló case sends a strong nationwide message: negligence and exploitation of marine mammals will not be tolerated.