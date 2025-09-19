Baby Turtles Tossed Back to the Ocean!

There were 850 turtle hatchlings gently placed on the sand at Medano beach in Cabo San Lucas where they immediately begun running towards the ocean.

The survival rate for sea turtle hatchlings is extremely low, with estimates of only one in 1,000 to one in 10,000 making it to adulthood.

This low rate is due to numerous factors, including natural predators like birds and crabs, disorienting artificial lights on beaches, dehydration, and human-induced threats such as habitat loss and pollution.

Sea turtles born in Cabo travel mostly to Japan and then come back to deposit their eggs in Cabo, so they are Cabo turtles!