War on Dengue Mosquitoes

Rain brings many benefits to Baja California Sur, but it also fuels the spread of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

The state Health Department announced that spraying will begin Tuesday in La Paz to combat the disease that has recently caused 105 cases statewide, 82 of them in the capital.

“On Tuesday we will begin fogging in La Paz, and we will announce it through social media,” said State Health Secretary Ana Luisa Guluarte.

She explained that the campaign will target specific areas and use a new larvicide after the previous one lost effectiveness. The new product remains on the water’s surface, and residents are urged not to remove it to ensure its potency.

In Los Cabos, spraying will start later due to poor road conditions from recent rains.

Health brigades are also conducting case tracking, eliminating breeding sites, and carrying out preventive measures. Officials say these efforts have reduced infections in recent weeks, though rains may still fuel mosquito activity. Guluarteurged residents not to self-medicate if they develop fever, joint pain, or eye pain, but instead to seek medical care to prevent complications.

Source: BCS Noticias, Panorama Informativo