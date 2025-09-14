Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
It’s Mexico’s Independence Day!

David FloresbyDavid Flores
September 14, 2025

This Tuesday September 16, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day. It was on this day, back in 1810, when priest Miguel Hidalgo launched the battle against Spain, which eventually led to its Independence.

It is an official holiday, when banks, government offices and most businesses shut down to celebrate. And just because we are Mexicans, we begin the celebration on the night of September 15 all over the country.

Be prepared for firecrackers in every neighborhood, prepare your doggies for the noise, enjoy fireworks launched from most resorts along the beach and get the Margaritas and tacos ready! (If now we could only obtain Independence from the U.S.) Sigh. Hahaha…

author avatar
David Flores
David Flores is a dedicated journalist, storyteller, and one of the core contributors at the Gringo Gazette, where he brings local stories to life through insightful reporting and engaging columns. With over 60 bylines to his name—covering breaking news, community updates, weather events, tourism, and wildlife—David is a familiar and trusted voice on the Baja California peninsula.
social network icon social network icon
