It’s Mexico’s Independence Day!

This Tuesday September 16, Mexico celebrates its Independence Day. It was on this day, back in 1810, when priest Miguel Hidalgo launched the battle against Spain, which eventually led to its Independence.

It is an official holiday, when banks, government offices and most businesses shut down to celebrate. And just because we are Mexicans, we begin the celebration on the night of September 15 all over the country.

Be prepared for firecrackers in every neighborhood, prepare your doggies for the noise, enjoy fireworks launched from most resorts along the beach and get the Margaritas and tacos ready! (If now we could only obtain Independence from the U.S.) Sigh. Hahaha…