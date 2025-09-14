Erratic Tropical Storm Arrives in Southern Baja

Well, tropical storm Mario is a piece of work. He was supposed to begin dropping lots of rain Saturday morning and he decided to go away, possibly because storm Narda is following him. Then he decided to come back and is currently dropping rain in La Paz. The forecast is rain all along Southern Baja this week and we are already feeling the high humidity. Stay safe. The city is still working on repairing damage to our roads from tropical storm Lorena so there are potholes and mounds of sand everywhere.

Local officials are urging drivers to slow down and keep an eye out for sudden flooding on low-lying streets. If you think those potholes are bad now, just wait until Mario finishes his encore. Keep your flashlights handy, stock up on drinking water, and remember—wet roads and margaritas don’t mix.