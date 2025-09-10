Lorena Rains Trigger Massive Turtle Nesting in Los Cabos

The heavy rains from Hurricane Lorena, a Category 1 storm, spurred an unusual environmental phenomenon in Los Cabos: massive sea turtle nesting. The storm’s downpour not only replenished the region but also prompted turtles to lay hundreds of eggs, leading to the rescue of more than 250 nests.

According to the Directorate of Natural Resources and Wildlife, the nests, each with an estimated 100 eggs, were recovered in less than 24 hours thanks to swift citizen reports. “From yesterday to today, we have recovered more than 250 nests. These were reported by citizens, which we greatly appreciate. When a turtle feels danger due to weather conditions, it seeks to protect its eggs in the sand,” said Jorge López, the agency’s director.

The nests were transferred to management pens, where they remain under specialized care. The Sea Turtle Program urged residents to report sightings of nests or nesting turtles by calling 911 and sharing video and location details. A field team, led by biologist Gabriel Olvera, is responsible for collecting and safeguarding the eggs until they hatch.

Sea turtles face serious threats from storms, including flooding that drowns eggs, erosion that wipes out nesting habitat, and dune destruction that leaves fewer safe nesting sites. Yet this time, human effort turned a hurricane’s disruption into a conservation success story.