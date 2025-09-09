Cruise Ship Alert: Is Cabo San Lucas Ready for the 2025–26 Season?

Cabo San Lucas is bracing for a surge in cruise tourism, but questions remain about whether the port can handle the load.

According to the Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR), 134 cruise ships docked in Cabo during the first half of 2025, making it Mexico’s fourth busiest port. Yet, the pier is already straining under demand.

Arturo Musi, president of the Mexican Association of Cruise Ship Tourists, warned that as many as 200,000 more passengers could arrive in the coming months, risking severe congestion without urgent upgrades.

Public opinion, however, is mixed. Many locals argue the problem is overstated, noting that only a fraction of passengers disembark, and usually for short visits.

Others point to deeper issues since the port’s management shifted from Fonatur to the National Port System Administration (ASIPONA). Complaints include poor cleanliness, lack of order, and security lapses.

The Los Cabos Coordinating Council recently confirmed that ASIPONA presented a refurbishment plan to local business leaders. But the federal government has yet to finalize the project or commit funds.

With high season beginning October 1, when two or more ships will arrive daily, the test of whether Cabo can manage the influx is just weeks away.Source: Tribuna de México / Facebook