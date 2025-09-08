Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Southern California Diver Eyes 2028 LA Olympics

Fernando Rodriguez
September 8, 2025
Jesús Agúndez, Bjaa California Sur diver

Baja California Sur diver Jesús Agúndez has set his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games after winning gold and silver at the Youth Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay.

Agúndez’s immediate goal is to secure a spot on Mexico’s national diving team, a step he says is crucial for an Olympic run. He acknowledged the challenge of navigating the selection process of the Mexican Swimming Federation but believes he has the physical and technical ability to succeed.

“Paris 2024 was a training camp that helped me gauge my level and gain the maturity to handle international competition,” Agúndez said. He will now continue his preparation in the United States, joining the University of Florida’s Gators, known for their elite diving program.

“The challenge is enormous, but I’m convinced I can achieve it. This season will be key to arriving in the best possible condition for Los Angeles 2028,” he added.

Agúndez also thanked the Baja California Sur state government for its support, citing the remodeled multipurpose gymnasium as an important investment in future athletes.

