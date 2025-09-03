Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Temporary Safe Shelter Certification Awarded to 11 Los Cabos Hotels

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
September 3, 2025

Eleven hotels in Los Cabos have been certified as Temporary Safe Shelters ahead of the 2025 rainy and hurricane season.

Of the 14 hotels that applied, 11 met the requirements following evaluation visits and technical reviews. Certification documents were formally presented during an official ceremony, ensuring the destination is better prepared for heavy rains in September and October and the tropical storms that typically arrive in the fall.

The certified hotels are Hard Rock Los Cabos, Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach, Pueblo Bonito Rosé, Pueblo Bonito Pacífica, Dreams, Nobu, Breathless, Park Royal Homestay, Le Blanc Spa Resort, Paradisus, and Hyatt Ziva.

“These companies received training endorsed by the Municipal Civil Protection Directorate and the State Government’s Undersecretary of Civil Protection, which allows them to implement emergency plans to protect both tourists and employees,” said Municipal Secretary General Alberto Rentería.

Related posts:

Active Hurricane Season Forecasted with Several Named Storms

Hurricane Season Prevention

Hurricane Season 2025 Officially Begins May 15th

author avatar
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
See Full Bio
Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *