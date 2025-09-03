Temporary Safe Shelter Certification Awarded to 11 Los Cabos Hotels

Eleven hotels in Los Cabos have been certified as Temporary Safe Shelters ahead of the 2025 rainy and hurricane season.

Of the 14 hotels that applied, 11 met the requirements following evaluation visits and technical reviews. Certification documents were formally presented during an official ceremony, ensuring the destination is better prepared for heavy rains in September and October and the tropical storms that typically arrive in the fall.

The certified hotels are Hard Rock Los Cabos, Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach, Pueblo Bonito Rosé, Pueblo Bonito Pacífica, Dreams, Nobu, Breathless, Park Royal Homestay, Le Blanc Spa Resort, Paradisus, and Hyatt Ziva.

“These companies received training endorsed by the Municipal Civil Protection Directorate and the State Government’s Undersecretary of Civil Protection, which allows them to implement emergency plans to protect both tourists and employees,” said Municipal Secretary General Alberto Rentería.