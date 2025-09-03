Hurricane Lorena Brings Storm Warnings to Baja and Sonora

Hurricane season isn’t done with us yet. The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana has issued a weather alert for Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Sonora as Tropical Storm Lorena powered up into a Category 1 hurricane overnight. Forecasters say it may weaken again as it nears the Baja Peninsula on Thursday morning, September 4, but the rain and wind aren’t going anywhere.

Heavy showers are already soaking parts of Baja California Sur and the Pacific coast, with even more rain in the forecast through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Expect southeastern Baja California, northern BCS, and southwestern Sonora to take the brunt of it. Tropical storm conditions are expected to linger along the Pacific coast of BCS for several days.

Local officials and the Consulate are warning residents and visitors about dangerous conditions on the beaches. Deadly rip currents and rogue waves have already claimed the lives of U.S. citizens in past storms. This is not the week for surfing, swimming, or even beach walks—when waves decide to act up, they don’t play nice.

Travel plans could also take a hit. Flights may face delays or cancellations, and roads could be closed by flooding or mudslides, especially in hilly areas. If you’re driving, check conditions before heading out. If you’re flying, double-check with your airline. And if you’re staying put, be ready to shelter indoors.

Authorities are advising everyone to keep a close eye on official weather updates and to follow instructions from local civil protection agencies in Baja California, Baja California Sur, and Sonora. In an emergency, dial 911 in Mexico.

For official updates, check the National Hurricane Center, Mexico’s Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, or local Civil Protection pages. U.S. citizens can also sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get the latest safety info straight from the Embassy.

Contact information:

U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico: From Mexico (55) 8526-2561 | From the U.S. 1-844-528-6611

Department of State – Consular Affairs: +1-888-407-4747 or +1-202-501-4444

Online Assistance Form

Bottom line: Lorena is here, and she’s bringing plenty of wind and water. Stay safe, stay dry, and stay off the beaches until the storm passes.